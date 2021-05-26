Tulsa massacre: The search for victims, 100 years on

From BBC
A hundred years after white mobs rampaged through an affluent black neighbourhood, the search for bodies is a deeply personal mission for one doctor.
“My job,” says Dr Phoebe Stubblefield, “is to let the bones speak.”
Now the forensic anthropologist is at the forefront of the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
It is a professional – and a personal – mission for the research scientist at the University of Florida.
“There are not very many black forensic anthropologists,” she says. “For Tulsa, it’s this rare chance of let a black person use black bodies to tell their story.”
As the centenary of the Tulsa massacre approaches, it remains the worst single incident of racial violence in US history.
Against a backdrop of racial segregation, Ku Klux Klan rallies and lynchings, on 31 May 1921 armed white mobs went on the rampage in the prosperous black neighbourhood of Greenwood.
Dozens, if not hundreds, were killed. Thousands were injured. Homes and businesses were looted and burned to the ground. Within 16 hours the area had been obliterated.
Dr Phoebe Stubblefield has been working with historians and archaeologists to try to find the bodies of the victims since 1998.
It has been a slow, painstaking and often frustrating process. Searches failed, but finally, two years ago, they identified an area of Oaklawn Cemetery in north Tulsa near the Greenwood area where the massacre took place.