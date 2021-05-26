What stops the rubber industry from being sustainable? (commentary)

Every time I meet someone new and tell them I work on defining sustainability for the rubber industry, a range of questions follow. The most important of these typically is, “What’s stopping the industry from being sustainable right now?’’ I often fall back on metaphors to explain this, it’s how my brain works. However, today, almost two years into the inauguration of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber, I’ve decided to be straightforward with you. This is mostly because no example or metaphor can come close enough to describing what a rollercoaster the last two years have been. But first, here’s a little something about me. After working with the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) for almost six years, I shifted gears to rubber. While the new challenges excited me, the most interesting part was the new opportunity; the opportunity to prevent the rubber of today from becoming the palm oil or plastic crisis of tomorrow. Rubber plantation in Colombia. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay. Two years into the job, I can promise you that the opportunity still exists. In fact, I can see it more clearly than ever, especially as GPSNR grows from strength to strength. In a short span of time, almost 100 members from all across the rubber value chain have become part of the platform, and most are very actively engaged. Our most recent achievement is a policy framework that all members have committed to and are currently incorporating in their own…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay