BBC Springwatch at Wild Ken Hill: Behind the scenes

The latest series of BBC Springwatch has set up base at a sustainable farming project in Norfolk. What happens behind the scenes and what wildlife can be seen there?
Each day, come rain or shine, Natalie Rance sets her alarm for 03:00 BST.
The 27-year-old is part of the BBC Springwatch team that will broadcast from Wild Ken Hill for the next three weeks.
Miss Rance is tasked with looking out for “any interesting activity” among the wildlife and takes clips to be used for the programme.
She describes the job she started on Saturday as a “dream come come true”.
“My day starts at 3am as my shift here starts at 4am. I come in, have a look at the cameras and what’s going on and you watch the animals go about their daily business as the day goes on,” says the story developer.
“We’ve got a kestrel that’s got two more chicks waiting to hatch and we’re watching those that have already had chicks feed them, also watching any nesting behaviour or couples switching over.”
A grey partridge can be seen waiting for more chicks to hatch, while tucked away in its nest built out of tightly woven grass is a chiffchaff.
As viewers would have seen on Tuesday, buzzard chicks hatched two-and-a-half weeks ago.
All of the activity is being captured by 19 cameras – expected to increase to 32 – across the 4,000-acre (1,619-hectare) site that stretches inland from the coast.