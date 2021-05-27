Drugs, fire, settlers poised to wipe out one of Paraguay’s most biodiverse forests

San Rafael National Park/Proposed National Reserve sits in eastern Paraguay, quietly encompassing a remnant of the Upper Paraná Atlantic Forest, a unique biome that stretches between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay and provides habitat to some 260 species of mammals and 940 species of birds. More than half of its plant species and 90% of its amphibians are endemic, meaning they’re found nowhere else in the world. San Rafael’s portion alone boasts more than 435 bird species – 70 of which are endemic – along with 61 mammal, 82 reptile and amphibian and 52 fish species, according to Rebecca Smith, a primatologist and country director at Fundación Para La Tierra, who added that a lack of study of the area “means there is probably much more.” San Rafael’s forests are home to a multitude of species, including hooded capuchins (Sapajus cay). Image by Bernard Dupont via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). In addition to supporting unique wildlife populations, San Rafael’s forests benefit the climate and nearby human communities as well. “Studies in other areas of Atlantic Forest have shown that this habitat can store an average of 223.5 tons of carbon/hectare, therefore preserving the forest is also an important tool in the fight against climate change,” Smith said. “The forest also protects a recharge zone for the Guaraní Aquifer that provides drinking water for millions of people in South America.” But this unique forest is swiftly disappearing as it’s gobbled up for timber and farmland, and razed by fire. “The Upper…This article was originally published on Mongabay

