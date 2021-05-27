In Pennsylvania, agroforestry holds a key to cleaning up waterways and Chesapeake Bay

From her porch on Village Acres Farm in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Angela Brubaker can see the curved rows of trees in the new riparian buffer along Lost Creek. The tree tubes and stakes that support the young saplings stand like little monuments within freshly mowed, lush grasses. While Brubaker and her siblings — they are equal partners of the farm — wait for the trees to grow and fill in, this year gave them an additional challenge: brood x cicadas. “Brood x is a type of cicada that comes out every 17 years — we did not have that on our radar when we decided to put this planting in,” she explains, adding that the emerging bugs like to use new twigs for egg laying. Despite that challenge, Brubaker and her siblings are “all in” on the plantings ever since they first heard about grants for riparian buffers on Facebook. The post called for farmers interested in planting trees near streams and rivers to apply for grants. Village Acres Farm was one of the recipients. Through a combination of state grants and trees provided by Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Brubakers have planted a slew of trees and bushes along Lost Creek. Their plantings are multi-use, reflecting the needs of their farm and the interests of all the siblings. They chose locust trees and aspens to provide dappled shade to support pasture grass growth, and mixed in fruit and nut trees, including chestnut, hazelnut, persimmon and plum, which will become a perfect…This article was originally published on Mongabay

