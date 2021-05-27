Specter of tailings disaster looms after spill at Canadian firm’s Brazil mine

On March 25, water from a pond owned by Canadian miner Equinox Gold spilled over its embankments in the Brazilian state of Maranhão amid heavy rain. The water flowed into local rivers, leaving the 4,000 people living near the mine without any potable water. It also raised fears that the mine’s main tailings dam could rupture, as has happened with other dams further south in the state of Minas Gerais. The Maranhão state environmental regulator (SEMA) dispatched inspectors to the Aurizona mine in Godofredo Viana municipality in the wake of the incident, while Brazil’s National Council for Human Rights has sought clarification from Equinox over the incident. Equinox manages mines throughout the Americas. Its Aurizona mine, operated by local subsidiary Mineração Aurizona S.A. (MASA), can produce up to 130,000 ounces of gold per year, making it one of the largest mining operations in Brazil. Since March 26, the day after the spill at its Lagoa do Pirocáua pond, it has supplied drinking water to the affected communities through tanker trucks, it says. It also says that since the incident, the supply of water to the area has been fully restored. Residents, however, say there’s still no running water in the taps or that any water that comes out smells bad, is greasy, and is reddish in color. A month after the spill, the Military Police arrested two protesters from the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) who had demanded the normalization of the water supply in the city. MAB…This article was originally published on Mongabay

