Hold the scuba: These lizards can breathe underwater

Luke Mahler didn't exactly set out to study lizards that could breathe underwater. But when he and fellow scientist Rich Glor were out on a research expedition in Haiti in 2009, they noticed some peculiar behavior in some critically endangered Eugene's anoles (Anolis eugenegrahami) released into a shallow stream. It appeared, much to their disbelief, that they were breathing underwater. "We were very surprised to find rebreathing in anoles," Mahler, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Toronto, told Mongabay in an email. "An underwater respiratory behavior like this had never previously been recorded in vertebrates." This initial observation kick-started a research project that spanned 12 years, involved 15 international scientists, and required research in several countries, including Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador. The project culminated in a recent paper published in Current Biology that revealed that several semi-aquatic anole species have the uncanny ability to breathe underwater — or rebreathe — for up to 18 minutes. "We were … surprised to find it in so many semi-aquatic anole species, many of which are not particularly close relatives," lead author Christopher Boccia, a doctoral student at Queen's University in Toronto, told Mongabay in an email. "Within the genus Anolis, semi-aquatic habitat specialization has evolved several times independently, and what's neat is that each time this has happened, specialized underwater 'rebreathing' has also evolved." Anolis eugenegrahami from Haiti is another anole species that can breathe underwater. Image by Luke Mahler. So how does it work? The researchers observed that anole lizards…

