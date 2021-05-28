Homes set to be heated by sewage plants in future

From BBC
Waste heat from data centres and sewage works may keep many people warm in a future low-carbon Britain.
Heat from industries and incineration could also be captured and piped to homes, hospitals, schools, and offices.
Warmth may also be sucked out rivers and the sea – and from old coalmines – using heat pumps which work like fridges in reverse.
A fifth of heat needed for buildings could come from so-called district heat networks, government advisers said.
These are grids of pipes laid under city streets to convey warm water generated at a centralised location by low-carbon technology.
It’s part of a heating revolution being forced ahead by the UK’s commitment to combat climate change by ending the burning of gas for heat.
So far, debate has focused on the battle between individual air source heat pumps or hydrogen heating for people’s homes.
But Chris Stark from the government’s advisory Climate Change Committee told BBC News: “It’s really important to get district heating into the discussion. It’s so appealing in population-dense cities.
“And it’s the best answer for conservation areas, because it offers a low-carbon solution for housing where it would be difficult or expensive to upgrade the fabric of the building itself.”
District heating networks like this are common in Scandinavia, where many are fuelled by scrap from the timber industry or municipal waste from people’s homes.
Mr Stark said each town and city should start