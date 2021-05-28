Illegal miners fire shots, burn homes in Munduruku Indigenous Reserve

Wildcat miners fired shots and set houses ablaze in an Indigenous village in the Brazilian Amazon this week, fueling worries among Indigenous rights groups of further violent attacks by gold prospectors seeking to illegally exploit the Munduruku and Yanomami reserves. A group of invaders set fire to several houses in the village of Fazenda Tapajós, in the state of Pará, on May 26, according to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). They then tried to storm a local police station and destroy vehicles and helicopters used in an ongoing operation against illegal mining in the reserve, the federal police reportedly told Indigenous groups and authorities. The federal police told Mongabay that the attacks are under investigation. Wildcat miners attacked Indigenous people in the Munduruku reserve on May 26, setting fires to homes and attempting to storm a police post. Image courtesy of Christian Braga/Greenpeace. One of the houses that was burned to the ground belonged to the village chief and another was the home of Maria Leusa Munduruku, an Indigenous leader and coordinator of the Wakoborum Women’s Association, according to Indigenous organizations and advocates working in the area. “Come, please, it’s chaos, they’re going to burn my house … They are shooting, please help me,” Maria Leusa said in an audio message to APIB, Brazil’s largest Indigenous organization, just before communication with the village was cut on May 26. Indigenous rights activists say they suspect the attacks on the Munduruku people were in retaliation to a federal police operation that kicked…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay