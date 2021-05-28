Mud reveals secrets of when humans began to change planet

From BBC
Scientists have been uncorking long, thin cylinders of soil from wetlands and riverbeds in an attempt to look back in time and understand the impact humans have had on nature. The results have made them radically rethink previous assumptions about when this started.
“It’s amazing – one of the most fascinating things,” says Ondrejj Mottl.
The object of his fascination? Mud.
Dr Mottl and his colleagues have been extracting “mud cores” from the depths of lakes and wetlands. These long, tightly compacted cylinders of earth contain a record of exactly what grew in that soil when, going back millennia.
“They’re our window to the past,” says Dr Mottl, an ecologist based in Bergen, Norway.
Analysing these cores of mud, looking at the pollen that has settled in each layer, has brought an entirely new understanding of when human activity started changing vegetation.
Scientists had expected to see the first “signal” of human intervention a few centuries ago, when landscapes really started to transform during the Industrial Revolution. Pollen records from the mud core research have led them to radically readjust that assumption, and track our species’ first impact on the natural world back to about 4,000 years ago.
It’s a discovery that has major implications for the future of our forests and other natural landscapes.
The evidence for all these grand theories exists in the tiny grains of pollen that fell and settled in layer upon layer of mud over the