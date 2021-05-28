Mud reveals secrets of when humans began to change planet

Analysing these cores of mud, looking at the pollen that has settled in each layer, has brought an entirely new understanding of when human activity started changing vegetation.

Scientists had expected to see the first “signal” of human intervention a few centuries ago, when landscapes really started to transform during the Industrial Revolution. Pollen records from the mud core research have led them to radically readjust that assumption, and track our species’ first impact on the natural world back to about 4,000 years ago.