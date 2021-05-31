Book Review: ‘Planet Palm’ reveals a world map stained by red oil

In the pantheon of global commodities that play starring roles in our narratives of history, palm oil tends to occupy a seat far in the back. We know the search for gold in the “New World” led to genocide and colonialism, that Europe’s appetite for confectionery treats produced a global trade in sugar, and understand that the network of plantations built to supply that appetite led to one of the great evils of history: the commodification of human bodies in the form of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But few know much about the role that palm oil has played in shaping the modern world, let alone how much of it they consume on a daily basis or why it matters. In Planet Palm, journalist and author Jocelyn Zuckerman aims to change that. Over more than a century, from the precolonial kingdoms of the Niger Delta to modern-day European capitals where debates over biofuels rage, Zuckerman brings the tiny red palm fruits into the spotlight they deserve, revealing their outsized impact on our planet, its politics, and our health. I first met Zuckerman while working as an investigative researcher with a Liberian community rights organization in 2014. We were raising the alarm over land grabs by Indonesian and Malaysian palm oil companies, and she was reporting on the remote conflicts for Nature magazine. Since then, Zuckerman has traveled across the world, visiting a kaleidoscope of cities, forests, and archives where the palm oil trade stretches back in time to tell its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

