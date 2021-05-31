In the International Year of Caves and Karst, Brazilian caves are at high risk (Commentary)

Brazil is internationally known for its astonishing biodiversity. Nevertheless, there is another natural heritage for which Brazil should also be recognized: its caves. As a continental-sized country, with a rich geological history, Brazil harbors an estimated 310,000 caves – some of them among the most spectacular in the world. Like for biodiversity, cave protection in Brazil was always challenging, considering most of the country’s economy depend on sectors with known and persistent environmental conflicts, like agribusiness and mining. Presidential Decree 99556 of 1990 stated that all natural caves in Brazil should be treated as a national cultural heritage, and, as such, should be preserved and conserved. But in 2008, after pressures from the Brazilian mining sector, the new Decree 6640 was published stating caves should be then classified as having maximum, high, medium or low relevance, but only those classified as having maximum relevance would be fully protected from the very beginning. Although Decree 6640 was more technical than its predecessor, establishing, for example, a legal definition for a cave, it also made explicit that only caves classified as having maximum relevance would be fully protected. Via an environmental licensing process, other caves could suffer irreversible negative impacts, including total destruction. Decree 6640 established a compensation system: two similar caves should be protected for each high relevance cave destroyed. For caves of medium relevance, financial compensation could be made, giving priority for research and conservation in maximum and high relevance caves. Decree 6640 also boosted cave inventories in Brazil: 70%…This article was originally published on Mongabay

