Area impacted by land use change four times higher than previously thought

A new study suggests that humans are having a greater impact on land than previously thought. According to its estimates, the extent of global land use change is actually four times larger than previously calculated. “This [study] is a very important contribution,” Karlheiz Erb, associate professor of land use and global change at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, who was not involved in the study, told Mongabay in an interview. “We long had suspicions that land change actually is affecting a bigger area … and they provide, for the first time, an alternative data set [that supports this].” Published in Nature Communications, the study found that humans have driven changes to 43 million square kilometers (17 million square miles) of land — or about a third of global land surface — between 1960 and 2019. That’s equivalent to an area of land about twice the size of Germany (720,000 km2, or 278,000 mi2) changing every year since 1960, according to the study. Reforestation project using native species in Sabah, Borneo. Image by Rhett A. Butler. The researchers drew on existing data sets on global land use, such as data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, and combined them with high-spatial-resolution remote-sensing data. The latter allowed them to detect when land changed not just once, but multiple times. For instance, a forest could be turned into a pasture before becoming cropland. By taking these multiple changes into account, the research team was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

