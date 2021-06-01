Chocolate giant funds high resolution carbon map to protect forests

A project by the EcoVision Lab at ETH Zurich expects to have every quarter of the tropics mapped and classified by carbon stock by the end of the year, providing a complete picture of which lands store the most carbon and allowing companies to track deforestation in their supply chains. The map is being constructed by passing publicly available satellite imagery through a deep machine learning algorithm in order to inventory the world’s landscapes at a resolution of 10 by 10 meters. Developed by EcoVision Lab and financed by Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest chocolate maker, the project builds on the High Carbon Stock (HCS) approach, a methodology that differentiates between six categories of green cover, from native forest areas that conservationists say should be protected to degraded lands low in carbon and biodiversity that may be appropriate for conversion to other uses. Backed by WWF and Greenpeace, the HCS approach has become a widely recognized standard and was adopted by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in 2018. The initial release of the EcoVision Lab project is a complete map of Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, with each square decameter (10×10 meters) of those countries classified according to the High Carbon Stock methodology. They expect to release a tropics-spanning map by the end of 2021. After that, the next step will be to determine the interval at which new maps are produced in order to be able to see changes in landscapes over time. Indicative High Carbon Stock…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay