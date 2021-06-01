Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for June 2021

Planting trees is often described as an important way to restore degraded landscapes and fight climate change. But does it always work? This month, the team at Mongabay brings you a series of videos to add to your watchlist to better understand how complex weighing the costs and benefits of reforestation can be. As part of our Mongabay Explains series, we took a deep dive into the role reforestation plays in carbon sequestration. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world would need to replant trees over an area larger than the size of China to help limit global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. But what even counts as reforestation? And is it the same as afforestation? We looked at those questions too in another explainer episode on what the term really means. We also had a few ground reports from Brazil and Vietnam, where reforestation projects are underway. In Brazil, researchers are trying to slow the spread of desertification in the Caatinga biome by planting trees. In Vietnam, the government is planning to plant 1 billion trees by 2025. Mongabay contributor Michael Tatarski took us behind the scenes to better understand how realistic this goal is, and how it’s shaping up on the ground. His report explained that 85% of the reforestation efforts will actually happen in cities. The remaining efforts will be in Vietnam’s upland areas, where landslides are a regular concern. Watch the full video to learn more about the implementation of the 1…This article was originally published on Mongabay

