Then and now: Pandemic clears the air

In our monthly feature, Then and Now, we reveal some of the ways that planet Earth has been changing against the backdrop of a warming world. Air pollution has long been one of the biggest killers, claiming an estimated seven million victims annually. However, the Covid-19 global pandemic showed how quality we could clear the air once we cut the number of journeys we made…
Air pollution has long been one of the most damaging forms of environmental damage.
Figures from the UN World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.
It also say data shows that 9 out of 10 people breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits containing high levels of pollutants.
Emissions from fuel combustion account for almost a quarter of CO2 emissions from human activities.
So the impact of lockdowns around the globe in the Covid-19 pandemic on transport was stark.
According to the International Energy Agency, the global average activity on our roads fell by almost 50% compared with 2019.
The results on air quality could be seen with