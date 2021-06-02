Land conflicts in Brazil break record in 2020 under Bolsonaro

Land conflicts in Brazil hit 1,576 cases in 2020, the highest number ever recorded by the Catholic Church-affiliated Pastoral Land Commission (CPT), which has been keeping track of the issue since 1985. This number represents an increase of 25% from 2019, and 57.6% from 2018. It translates into an average of 4.31 land conflicts per day, involving a total of 171,625 families in 2020. More than two-fifths of the conflicts, or 656 cases, involved Indigenous peoples. According to CPT data released May 31, the number of rural conflicts rises to 2,054 when labor issues and water disputes are included, an 8% increase from 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact in terms of hindering access to human rights defense institutions and reducing community services that help protect the local population, along with governmental actions, said Isolete Wichinieski, CPT’s national executive coordinator. “The official governmental positioning toward weapons-bearing rights, in favor of prospectors and miners, and supportive of Indigenous land use by mining companies, is encouraging to land grabbers and invasions, directly influencing the number of conflicts in the field,” Wichinieski told Mongabay in a phone interview. The record number of land conflicts in 2020, and before that in 2019, coincides with the term of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is often accused of favoring land grabbers and invaders to the detriment of social movements and local communities, and of cutting environmental regulations. Land invasions more than doubled in 2020, with 81,255 families seeing their territories encroached on. Indigenous peoples represented nearly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

