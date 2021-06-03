Bus depot bid to be UK’s largest electric vehicle charging hub

From BBC
Scotland’s biggest bus operator has announced it is building the UK’s largest electric vehicle charging hub.
First Bus will install 160 charging points and replace half its fleet with electric buses at its Caledonia depot in Glasgow.
The programme is expected to be completed in 2023 with the first 22 buses arriving by autumn.
Charging the full fleet will use the same electricity as it takes to power a town of 10,000 people.
The scale of the project means changes are needed to the power grid to accommodate the extra demand.
First Glasgow managing director Andrew Jarvis told BBC Scotland: “We’ve got to play our part in society in changing how we all live and work. A big part of that is emissions from vehicles.
“Transport is stubbornly high in terms of emissions and bus companies need to play their part, and are playing their part, in that zero emission journey.”
First Bus currently operates 337 buses out of its largest depot with another four sites across Glasgow.
The new buses will be built by Alexander Dennis at its manufacturing sites in Falkirk and Scarborough.
The transition requires a £35.6m investment by First with electric buses costing almost double the £225,000 bill for a single decker running on diesel.
But the company says maintenance and running costs are then much lower.
The buses can run on urban routes for 16 hours and be rapidly recharged in just four hours.
This is a big investment which the