‘Dark’ ships off Argentina ring alarms over possible illegal fishing

Last year, news of a fleet of about 300 Chinese fishing vessels swarming around the Galápagos Islands, possibly to fish illegally, grabbed the attention of the world. But there’s a similar scenario playing out off the coast of Argentina: each year, hundreds of foreign-owned vessels are also traveling here to fish for species like Argentine shortfin squid (Illex argentinus) and Argentine red shrimp (Pleoticus muelleri). And now, a new report shows that many of these ships are turning off their satellite tracking systems for extended periods of time. The most likely reason, the authors say, is to avoid detection while fishing illegally within Argentina’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a span of ocean stretching 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the nation’s shoreline. This week, the conservation NGO Oceana published a report that revealed that 800 foreign vessels racked up a combined 900,000 hours of apparent fishing within 20 nautical miles (37 km) of Argentina’s EEZ between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 25, 2021. But over this three-and-a-half year period, there were 6,227 instances — totalling more than 600,000 additional hours — in which fishing vessels appeared to go “dark” by turning off their automatic identification systems (AIS). As the report says, instances of turning off AIS tend to suggest that vessels are trying to avoid detection while doing something illegal. “For me, [the most alarming part] was the amount of time that the vessels were missing, when we didn’t know where they are,” Marla Valentine, the illegal fishing and transparency…This article was originally published on Mongabay

