In Peru, officials play a losing game of whack-a-mole with illegal miners

Deforestation driven by illegal mining around Peru’s Pariamanu River has accelerated in the past six months, with forests one and a half times the size of London’s Hyde Park lost since 2017. A report released May 4 by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) shows that, between October 2020 and March 2021, illegal mining operations destroyed more than 15 hectares (37 acres) of forest around the river southern Peru’s Madre de Dios department. Over the past four years, Pariamanu has lost 204 hectares (504 acres) to deforestation 2017. MAAP director Matt Finer told Mongabay that Pariamanu has become the most emblematic case of the devastation wrought by illegal mining in Madre de Dios “in terms of deforested area, constant pressure from miners and degrading forest quality (which affects primary forest).” https://storage.googleapis.com/planet-t2/illegal-gold-mining-in-southern-peruvian-amazon-pa-6DfO4KuGg/movie.mp4 Video of satellite images showing deforestation from illegal mining in the Pariamanu area. About 71 hectares (175 acres) were cleared between 2016 and 2021 in this area. Images courtesy of Planet. In August 2020, Mongabay reported that the Pariamanu region had the highest increase in deforestation generated by new mining activity after the displacement of illegal miners by the government’s Operation Mercury crackdown in 2019. The operation aimed to retake control of La Pampa, a territory located in the buffer zone of Tambopata National Reserve that has been devastated by illegal mining, in an effort to eradicate all illegal activity in the area. At the time, the MAAP, a joint initiative by the Amazon Conservation Association (ACA)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay