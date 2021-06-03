Podcast: Can Biden’s 30×30 plan put U.S. on a positive conservation track?

Today we’re taking a look at the potential for transformative change in environmental conservation in the US and beyond. Listen here: The administration of US President Joe Biden released a report called “America The Beautiful” last month that laid out a vision for conserving 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030, making the US the latest country to release what’s called a 30×30 plan. Many other countries have already joined the 30×30 movement, and a group of more than 50 countries from around the world, led by Costa Rica, France, and the UK, are pushing for a global 30×30 goal to be adopted at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity taking place in China this October. Joining us today to discuss the Biden Administration’s 30×30 plan is Joe Walston, executive vice president of global conservation for the Wildlife Conservation Society. Walston tells us about how the plan has been received by environmentalists, the most important details of the plan that still need to be fleshed out, and why the US joining the 30×30 movement could have broader impacts than just transforming conservation in the States. While we wait for details on Biden’s 30×30 plan, there are already a number of conservation initiatives in the US that aim to make profound changes in the way Americans live on this planet. One good example of these kinds of initiatives are agroforestry projects, which seek to produce food within systems that include trees and other perennials…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay