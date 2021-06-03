The Brazilian Amazon is burning, again

In recent weeks, nine major fires have ignited in the Brazilian Amazon, heralding the start of another fire season which, after a particularly dry year, experts say could be a bad one. “The rainy season is already finished and it was a bad [dry] rainy season,” Marcelo Seluchi, a meteorologist in Brazil’s national space research institute (INPE) disaster monitoring center told Reuters. “The fire season will probably be bad.” The first major fire of the year occurred on May 19, near the border of Serra Ricardo Franco State Park in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil along the southern edge of the Amazon, according to Amazon Conservation Association’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). Screenshot from MAAP’s real-time Amazon fire monitoring app shows locations of major fires in the legal Brazilian Amazon on June 2, 2021. MAAP’s fire tracking system uses a combination of aerosol emissions data, hot spot data, and verification from satellite imagery to report on what it calls “major fires.” So far, all nine of this year’s fires have occurred in the state of Mato Grosso and have averaged around 200 hectares (494 acres) each, an area the size of the Principality of Monaco. A series of satellite images from Planet (below) shows the second major fire of 2021 detected by MAAP, a 216 hectare ( 534 acre) plot of land cleared in 2020 and then set ablaze on May 20, 2021. https://storage.googleapis.com/planet-t2/2021-brazilian-amazon-fire-2-73N1_N3MR/movie.mp4 All of the fires occurred on previously deforested land, emphasizing the, “very strong…This article was originally published on Mongabay

