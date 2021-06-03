West Papua revokes quarter of a million hectares of land from palm oil

JAKARTA — Palm oil licenses covering concessions twice the size of Los Angeles have been rescinded by the local government in Indonesia’s West Papua province due to violations by the license holders. The move follows on from a recent license review, carried out by the West Papua government working with the national anti-corruption agency, the KPK, and NGO EcoNusa. The review of 24 oil palm license holders in the province found widespread administrative and legal violations. The review recommended the revocation of permits for 12 concessions in five districts in the province, which together span 267,857 hectares (661,889 acres). Three-fifths of this area is still forested. Nine of the 12 concession holders lacked a right-to-cultivate permit, or HGU — the last in a series of licenses that oil palm companies must obtain before being allowed to start planting. That means they hadn’t started clearing the area by the time they were supposed to, which is an administrative violation. The three other concession holders were similarly found not to have all the required permits, or to be operating with expired permits. The 12 concession holders are PT Rimbun Sawit Papua in Fakfak district; PT Menara Wasior in Teluk Wondama district; PT Bintuni Sawit Makmur and PT HCW Papua Plantation in Teluk Bintuni district; PT Inti Kebun Lestari, PT Papua Lestari Abadi, PT Cipta Papua Plantation and PT Sorong Agro Sawitindo in Sorong district; and PT Anugerah Sakti Internusa, PT Internusa Jaya Sejahtera, PT Persada Utama Agromulia and PT Varia Mitra Andalan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

