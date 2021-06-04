Brazil’s environment minister faces second probe linked to illegal timber

Brazil’s controversial environment minister, Ricardo Salles, faces mounting legal problems after the country’s highest court authorized an investigation — the second in two weeks — into allegations that he obstructed a police operation against illegal logging in the Amazon. The move on June 2 greenlighted by the Supreme Federal Court comes two weeks after the same court authorized investigating Salles in connection with alleged illegal exports of timber from the Amazon. The latest investigation stems from the largest ever seizure of illegal timber in the country’s history. On March 31 this year, following the seizure of 226,000 cubic meters (8 million cubic feet) of wood — a haul worth approximately $25 million — Salles traveled to the location on the border between the states of Pará and Amazonas, and posted on his official social media accounts that he had personally checked the origin of a sample of the wood and declared that it was not of illegal origin — despite police evidence to the contrary. he largest illegal timber seizure in Brazil’s history saw police recover 226,000 cubic meters (8 million cubic feet) of wood on the border between the states of Amazonas and Pará in March 2021. Image courtesy of the Federal Police in Amazonas state. The head of the Federal Police’s office in Amazonas, Alexandre Saraiva, reported the minister to the STF for meddling with his investigation. “Despite being supported by an extensive investigation conducted by the Federal Police, Salles decided to adopt a totally contrary position, that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

