May deforestation in the Amazon hits 14-year high, with 4 days of data still to process

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month reached the highest level in any May since at least 2007, reports Brazil’s national space research institute INPE. The new data come as the world’s largest rainforest heads into the dry season, when forest-clearing typically accelerates and fire risk increases. Monthly deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system and Imazon’s SAD system. Imazon independently tracks deforestation to provide a check against official Brazilian government data. According to INPE’s satellite-based deforestation tracking system, DETER, forest destruction in the Brazilian portion of the Amazon through the first 27 days of the month amounted to 1,180 square kilometers, an area 20 times the size of Manhattan. That represents a 42% increase over May 2020 and puts deforestation nearly on pace with last year’s rate, when forest loss in the region reached 11,088 square kilometers (4,281 square miles), the highest level since 2008. With four days still left to tabulate for the month, the final figure for May is expected to rise when INPE releases its next update a week from today. So far, 96% of the deforestation registered in May has occurred in just four states: Pará (36%), Amazonas (24%), Mato Grosso (21%), and Roraima (15%). Pará and Mato Grosso normally rank as the top deforesters in Brazil due to cattle ranching and clearing for agriculture. Amazonas and Roraima typically do not top the list of states in terms of deforestation. Deforestation associated with mining, which is attracting more attention due to the surging price of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

