New Attenborough film sounds alarm on planetary boundaries, but offers hope

Growing up in Sweden, environmental scientist Johan Rockström always knew the southern of the two peaks of Mount Kebnekaise was the highest point in the country. But thanks to climate change, the glacial summit has shrunk and subsequently lost its rank, scientists confirmed in 2019. “As a kid in Sweden, like all children in Sweden, we learn that the south top of Kebnekaise is the highest peak in this country,” Rockström said in a newly released documentary narrated by David Attenborough. “It’s something that’s just ingrained in the identity of being a Swedish citizen. So of course it’s … with sadness one comes to realize that will no longer be the case.” Flooded forest in lowland Amazonia. Image by Rhett A. Butler. This is just one anecdote relayed in the Netflix film Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet to illustrate the impacts humans are having on the planet. The viewer is also taken to the Amazon Rainforest, which is slowly turning into a savanna due to forest loss, degradation and climate change. Then the viewer is pulled across the world to Australia, where the Great Barrier Reef experienced one of its most severe coral bleaching events shortly after catastrophic fires ripped through 11 million hectares (27.2 million acres) of land, killing about a billion native animals. These environmental issues are explained within the context of planetary boundaries, a concept developed by Rockström, the founding director of Sweden’s Stockholm Resilience Centre, and other leading scientists, including Will Steffen of Australian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay