World’s richest tin mine pollutes rivers serving Amazon Indigenous villages

Waste from the world’s richest tin mine has since March leaked into rivers flowing through an Indigenous reserve in the Brazilian Amazon, reportedly contaminating the water and killing fish and turtles. Prosecutors in the state of Amazonas have demanded an immediate halt to the release of more waste from the Pitinga mine in the municipality of Presidente Figueiredo, and for repairs to be carried out. The mine, which has the largest estimated tin reserves in the world, is operated by Mineração Taboca, the Brazilian subsidiary of Peruvian tin mining giant Minsur. The contamination was identified by residents of the Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Territory and confirmed in two expeditions with the participation of Funai, the federal agency for Indigenous affairs, as well as Taboca’s own environmental coordinator. The team traced the tailings back to the Taboca facility near the reserve and verified that holding ponds there were leaking, with on-site verification and photos taken by drones. A report by the Funai Waimiri-Atroari Ethno-Environmental Protection Front shows that the contamination has already altered the water quality of the Tiaraju and Alalaú rivers, which the Indigenous people depend on for drinking, washing, and for fishing. Twenty-two villages have been affected. Fish and turtle die-offs have been reported, and river water in the area is said to be cloudy, dense, and unpleasant smelling. The area occupied by the mine was traditionally settled by the Waimiri-Atroari, but ended up being excluded from the demarcated reserve in the 1980s, amid pressure from the mining company.Taboca has denied that its tailings ponds are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

