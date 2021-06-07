CSI, but for parrots: Study applies criminological tool CRAAVED to wildlife trade

Parrots, inhabiting pan-tropical and temperate regions across the world, are highly sought after as pets due to their attractive colors, calls and clever nature. But some of the trade in these birds involves the illicit market, a significant concern with nearly one-third of the 400 known parrot species at risk of extinction. A recent study published in Biological Conservation applies a criminological model known as CRAAVED to shed new light on key drivers of the illegal parrot trade in Indonesia. The country has the highest diversity of parrot species, with 89 currently recorded, including the critically endangered yellow-crested cockatoo (Cacatua sulphurea), endangered purple-naped lory (Lorius domicella), and vulnerable salmon-crested cockatoo (Cacatua moluccensis). CRAAVED is an acronym for seven factors influencing wildlife trade: concealable, removable, accessible, abundant, valuable, enjoyable, and disposable. Originally developed in the 1990s, the model is used to help understand theft variation of commonly stolen products; in this case, parrots. According to the study, parrots form the most traded animal taxon, and therefore may provide “some of the best sources of data for investigating the causes and consequences of the animal trade.” The research team used six market and seizure data sources collected over a period of two decades, 1997 to 2018, from six provinces across Indonesia. The data sets indicated consistent trends in illegal trade practices for parrot species common to each province. Through the application of the CRAAVED model, the multinational research team identified three main factors that explained the differences between how and why certain species were targeted more than others in Indonesia: how accessible parrot…This article was originally published on Mongabay

