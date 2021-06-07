Study shows it took the Amazon as we know it over 6 million years to form

The asteroid impact 66 million years ago that killed more than 75% of all species on Earth, including all non-avian dinosaurs, triggered an ecological catastrophe that took the neotropical rainforests around 6 million years to recover from, according to a recent study published in Science. The mass extinction that followed claimed nearly half of all tropical plant species and shifted Amazonian ecosystems from open-canopy forests dominated by ferns to the dense closed canopy rainforests we know today, the researchers report. The geological period known as the Cretaceous came to an abrupt end with that asteroid strike on Chicxulub in what is today the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, triggering tsunamis and wildfires, throwing up a blanket of debris into the atmosphere that spread around the world, and hailing the start of the Paleogene period. To understand how this catastrophic event influenced the forests of Central and South America, researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama collected fossilized pollen spores and leaves from the pre-impact (late Cretaceous) Guaduas formation, and post-impact (Paleogene) formations in Bogotá and Cerrejónin in Colombia. They found that plant diversity declined by 45% at the end of the Cretaceous and did not recover for more than 6 million years. When diversity finally returned to pre-impact levels, the Neotropical forests looked very different. Open forests with a diverse mixture of ferns and conifers had been replaced by dense, closed-canopy forests dominated by flowering plants. “During the last days of the age of dinosaurs, the tropics were not dominated…This article was originally published on Mongabay

