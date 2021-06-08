In Gabon, a new partnership for sharks and rays announced on World Ocean Day

The Government of Gabon has passed landmark measures to manage and protect the country’s sharks and rays: over the past decade, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has worked with the Gabon government to identify 69 species in the country’s waters, highlighting the diversity that these measures will help preserve, and this work has resulted in two new laws to properly protect and manage these endangered marine species. Sharks are top, sometimes apex predators, that are essential to healthy marine environments, but grow slowly and are vulnerable to overfishing when not properly managed. The new laws will help safeguard Gabon’s must vulnerable sharks and rays and ensure their capture through the country’s fisheries remains sustainable. This partnership highlights a new global initiative to save the world’s sharks and rays, launched this World Ocean Day. The action is timely, as some of Gabon’s species have already been lost, including both species of sawfish—a large shark-like ray last recorded in Gabon’s waters in the 1990’s. A Critically Endangered African wedgefish caught as bycatch in an inshore artisanal fishery. Photo © WCS Gabon. The diversity of habitat in Gabon’s waters creates the perfect home for a wide range of shark and ray species: from the world’s largest fish—the open ocean whale shark—to the giant manta ray, along with the iconic scalloped hammerhead, whose nursery grounds can be found off Gabon’s shores, and a range of coastal species such as giant guitarfish. In recent years, we have identified the major threats that these sensitive marine species…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay