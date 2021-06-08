In less than a generation, legal mining in Colombia deforested over 120,000 hectares

Legal mining in Colombia is a significant driver of deforestation, contributing to the destruction of 121,819 hectares (301,021 acres) of forest from 2001 to 2018. During that time, deforestation from legal mining has increased, accounting for 5.6% of total deforestation in 2017. Of the 8,600 mining concessions with permits granted by the Colombian government, researchers found that only 100 contribute to most of the deforestation. At least 400 hectares (990 acres) of forest was cleared in each of these concessions, an area larger than 500 soccer fields, during the nearly two decades studied. Effectively, just 1% of concessions contributed to 60% of deforestation from legal mining — although why is unclear, given that mining doesn’t call for massive forest clearing. These are among the key findings from a study published May 26 in the journal Environmental Research Letters by researchers Andrés González, Nicola Clerici and Benjamín Quesada from Universidad del Rosario, in Bogotá, Colombia. According to the paper, legal mining has historically been overlooked as a driver of deforestation, with illegal mining occupying a much higher profile in this regard. It shows that deforestation due to legal mining increased after the signing of a peace agreement in 2016 ending decades of civil war between the Colombian government and FARC guerrillas. That milestone was followed by the worst year for deforestation resulting from mining, with 22,000 hectares (54,400 acres) of forests cleared in 2017. “In 2019, Clerici and I were analyzing the deforestation figures in Colombia provided by the Institute of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

