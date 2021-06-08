Our 10 most popular conservation stories in May 2021

Most published nearly 400 stories across its various bureaus during the month of May. Here are the ten most read stories on the global English news site. A story about an Indonesian government analysis on the cause of a mass-stranding of pilot whales on Madura Island was the most read story on Mongabay news story during the month of May. The article, adapted by Basten Gokkon from a story originally published by Luh De Suriyani on Mongabay-Indonesia, reported that wildlife experts blamed the stranding on inflammation in the alpha whale’s echolocation organ, which may have contributed to her disorientation that led the pod into dangerously shallow waters. The story attracted more than 100,000 pageviews during the month of May. The buttresses of this great ancient rainforest tree, which have kept it standing for uncounted years, are no match for the industrial strength of a chainsaw powered by fossil fuels. Image by Fábio Nascimento. Ecologist Philip M. Fearnside’s commentary on Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to achieve “zero illegal deforestation by 2030” ranked second in popularity during the month. Fearnside argued that the target is effectively a “distortion” because his administration is effectively legalizing deforestation through policy and the laws it is trying to push through congress. Fearnside writes: “There are two ways that ‘zero illegal deforestation’ can be achieved: by truly stopping deforestation and by simply declaring as ‘legal’ the deforestation that is taking place. But the area of forest that is actually cut down — and the sequestered carbon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

