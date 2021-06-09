As U.K. eyes new environmental rules, some firms want to pump the brakes

After months of delays, the U.K. is on the cusp of passing a long-awaited post-Brexit environmental bill. But according to documents obtained by U.K.-based advocacy group Earthsight, some of the country’s biggest food importers aren’t happy about some of its stricter provisions. If the bill passes in its current state, it would establish a new government body, the Office for Environmental Protection, that could levy fines against large companies found to have trafficked in commodities tied to illegal deforestation. Behind the scenes, some lobbyists for companies that sell palm oil, soy and cattle products are telling the U.K. government they’re not enamored with that part of the bill. “What they are really saying is that their profits are more important than the forests and forest-dependent communities suffering at their hands,” Sam Lawson, director of Earthsight, told Mongabay in an email. “Not only do they not admit this, but they also let their trade associations do the dirty work for them.” The bill is the U.K.’s attempt to write its own environmental regulations after its long divorce from the European Union, which is also in the process of updating its own laws. Critics of the proposed U.K. law have said it doesn’t go far enough, failing to include strong human rights provisions for rural communities and shrugging at tropical deforestation as long as it is technically permitted under the laws of the country where it takes place. Advocates have also pointed out that the bill won’t cover banks and other financial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

