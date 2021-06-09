The secret bears of Bolivia’s lost dry forests

EL PALMAR, Bolivia — It was worth the journey. After sweating across the scrubby Bolivian mountainsides, stepping into the forest was like entering a different world. Twisted pino de monte pines trailed ghostly green-gray lichens into our faces. Ferns and, much to my surprise, moss sprung from the cracks in the bark and the little nooks where the branches met the trunks. The temperature seemed to drop by at least 10 degrees. But it was more than just the break from the heat; my eyes greedily drunk in the sight of so much green and so many complex textures, after miles of looking at dry soils and sparse, thorny bushes. This place, high in the Bolivian Andes, looked like it held ancient secrets — and my traveling companion, Mauricio Peñaranda del Carpio, a biologist at Universidad Francisco Xavier de Chuquisaca and the Cohabitar Foundation, confirmed it. We were on our way to one such wonder: the “Bath of the Condors,” a cliff that trapped small pools of water where Andean condors (Vultur gryphus) came to bathe. We saw seven condors that day, soaring like flying doors as they stretched out their immense wings. That was, according to Peñaranda, a bad day: on a good day, you could see 70. But Peñaranda, who had invited me to El Palmar, was not here for the condors. He was here for the bears. Inter-Andean dry forest in El Palmar. Image by Claire Wordley. Hidden treasure The most endangered forests in the world are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay