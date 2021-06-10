Backlash against ‘frightening’ tests on whales

From BBC
An international group of scientists has called on Norway to halt plans for acoustic experiments on minke whales.
They say the process of capturing the animals and subjecting them to noise will be “stressful and frightening”.
The project, the largest of its kind ever attempted, is due to begin any day now.
The Norwegian authorities say the aim is to get a better understanding of the levels of noise pollution that whales can hear.
The experiments will take place in the remote Lofoten Islands.
The goal is to use huge nets to drive 12 young minke whales into a holding pen – and local observers have confirmed that everything seems ready.
According to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, the official body that’s authorised the project, each whale will be held for up to six hours.
They will undergo blood tests and have electrodes fitted under their skin to measure their hearing.
“If necessary,” the statement says, “the whales will be sedated”.
But the authority says that based on the evidence of what happens when minke whales are caught in nets, it expects the animals to “lie completely still” until they are released.
It says, “there is no question of exposing them to loud noise but of finding the lowest noise that they can actually hear”.
Before being freed, the whales will have satellite tags fitted to their dorsal fins so their behaviour after the