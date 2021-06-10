Big boost for bioacoustics as Cornell University program receives $24 million donation

The rapidly growing field of bioacoustics received a big boost when the Cornell Lab of Ornithology announced a gift of $24 million to support its Center for Conservation Bioacoustics program, which was founded in the 1980s to gather information about ecosystem health and animal communication through sound. Like other sorts of sensing technology—satellite imagery of forests, for instance—the field of bioacoustics has been a game changer when it comes to discovering new things about natural systems. Like monitoring forests from far above, listening to ecosystems via bioacoustics reveals much about the animals living in such places, and threats they face like illegal hunting, fishing, or logging. Combined with camera trapping, scientists and conservationists are now able to learn a lot about ecosystems without even being present. Announced on June 4, the donation is the largest onetime gift in the lab’s history, which has renamed the program to K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics in saluting the donor. The gift also endows the John W. Fitzpatrick Directorship for the center, so named for its longtime leader, the Cornell Chronicle reported. A bioacoustics device. Image courtesy of Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “This gift is transformational for our role in bioacoustics research globally,” said Fitzpatrick in a statement. “It’s cementing the security of a globally excellent institution in perpetuity, and at the same time significantly increasing our ability to engage and train people in a variety of cultures worldwide.” Cornell University President Martha Pollack added, “We’re living in a tremendously exciting time…This article was originally published on Mongabay

