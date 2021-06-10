‘Conservation litigation’ tries to put a true price on wildlife crime

Gibbons, hornbills, komodo dragons and even Sumatran orangutans — these are just a few of the animals once kept illegally behind bars at a small zoo in North Sumatra, Indonesia. In 2019, police raided the zoo for operating and keeping protected species without appropriate permits, and the facility eventually closed down. More than a year later, the North Sumatran chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), one of the country’s largest and most active NGOs, filed a lawsuit against the zoo. But this lawsuit was far from ordinary. In Indonesia, like in many parts of the world, convicted perpetrators of wildlife crimes tend to be punished with relatively short prison sentences and fines that usually don’t exceed a few thousand dollars. But the team at Walhi, which collaborated with the Legal Aid Institute (LBH) in Medan, the North Sumatra provincial capital, filed a civil lawsuit against the zoo to demand much more: they want the offenders to repair the harm they caused to biodiversity by illegally possessing and displaying these protected animals. The lawsuit demands that the zoo pay for the long-term care and rehabilitation of the formerly captive Sumatran orangutans (Pongo abelii), which are a critically endangered species. Additionally, it’s asking for the zoo to fund patrols and scientific monitoring of the region’s remaining orangutan populations, to finance a program that educates the public about the illegal wildlife trade, and to publicly apologize for its wrongdoings. The total bill for these remedies would come up to around…This article was originally published on Mongabay

