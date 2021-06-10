Poorer nations ‘more focused on sustainability’

From BBC
Developing nations put proportionately more of their research effort into sustainability than richer countries, a Unesco study has revealed.
The report, published every five years, tracks scientific research output.
“We want to know what development path countries are following and the challenges they face,” explained Unesco’s Dr Susan Schneegans.
The report also tracks progress towards meeting the United Nations’ (UN) sustainable development goals.
By analysing the research coming out of each country, it assesses how much progress is being made towards those targets. They were set by the UN in 2015 to ensure all countries work together to protect people’s health, tackle poverty and to protect the planet.
In a wide-ranging and global study, the authors looked at 56 topics that they categorised as “sustainability research”. These included investigations into ecological alternatives to plastic, developing crops to withstand our changing climate, clean water and renewable energy technologies.
Proportionately, developing countries were found to be publishing the most on those topics.
Developing economies tend to be most reliant on natural resources and are bearing the brunt of climate change, so, as Dr Schneegans explained, “it’s more of a question of survival for them”.
Floating plastic debris in the ocean was the topic which showed the fastest growth in research output – increasing from 46 publications in 2011 to 853 in 2019.