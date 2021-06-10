‘Quick fixes’ to the climate crisis risk harming nature

From BBC
Climate change and nature loss are interlinked and must be tackled together.
That’s the finding of a key report by 50 leading scientists searching for combined solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises.
“Quick fixes” for climate change risk harming nature, say the experts.
Potential “climate and biodiversity fails” include misguided tree planting and large-scale bioenergy crops.
The report is the first collaboration between two groups of influential scientists advising international governments on tackling climate change and extinction.
Prof Camille Parmesan of Plymouth University, a co-author of the report, said smarter tree planting strategies are needed.
For example, plantations of a single species of non-native tree “are a disaster”, she said, as these forests will be vulnerable to extreme weather or outbreaks of plant pests.
“Every tree is the same species,” she said. “That fungus or that moth or that beetle just goes boom, boom, boom from one tree to another and you lose the whole forest within one season, one drought, one heatwave.”
While some timber plantations are needed to supply wood for building we must include native trees in the landscape, said Prof Pete Smith of the University of Aberdeen, who also contributed to the report.
He warned of the dangers of “an epic fail for the climate and for biodiversity” such as planting trees for forestry on peatlands, which happened in the 1970s and 1980s in the UK.
