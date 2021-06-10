Slash-and-burn clearing nears Indigenous park as Brazil’s fire season ignites

Situated deep in the middle of Brazil, Xingu Indigenous Park encompasses some of the most biodiverse rainforest in the country and is home to dozens of Indigenous communities and a multitude of wildlife. It also sits in the country’s infamous “Arc of Deforestation,” a vast swath of land heavily degraded by industrial agriculture that stretches from one side of Brazil to the other and which is punctuated in just a few places by islands of protected forest. But even though Xingu Indigenous Park has been spared much of the deforestation that surrounds it, data show forest loss in the park increased in 2020 as fires, often associated with deforestation for agriculture, consumed portions of its old growth forest. More recently, satellite data and imagery show clearing encroaching closer and closer to the park – including right along its border – as well as fires starting to break out within the park itself. An island in a sea of deforestation, Xingu Indigenous Park is not completely immune to the clearing around it. The pink areas of tree cover loss in the park are places where trees are still dying due to last year’s fire season – as this year’s season starts to ramp up. Satellite imagery shows recent clearing very close to Xingu Indigenous Park – including right up against its border. Xingu Indigenous Park is located in the state of Mato Grosso and straddles the upper portion of the Xingu River, a remote region and one of the Brazil’s last…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay