Plastic from take-out food is polluting the oceans – study

Plastic from take-out and convenience food is littering rivers and oceans – but straws are not the worst offenders, according to a new study.
Scientists analysed global inventories cataloguing more than 12 million pieces of litter found in and around rivers, oceans, shorelines and the seafloor.
They found eight out of 10 items listed were made of plastic.
And 44% of this plastic litter related to take-out food and drinks.
Single-use bottles, food containers and wrappers, and plastic bags made up the biggest share.
“It was shocking to find out that bags, bottles, food containers and cutlery together with wrappers account for almost half of the human-made objects on a global scale,” said study leader Dr Carmen Morales of the University of Cadiz, Spain.
“We found them in rivers, on the deep seabed, on shorelines and floating off our coasts.”
Measures to cut plastic pollution have focused on the likes of straws, cotton buds and drink stirrers, which are relatively easy to replace.
The researchers say these actions are welcome, but they recommend also tackling plastic from take-out food and drink.
They say this type of plastic is often discarded outdoors after being used for only a very short time and should be prioritised.
Writing in the journal Nature Sustainability, they suggest three possible strategies for tackling the problem: