Podcaster Tuli Amakali on the African white-backed vulture

Tuli Amakali is an podcaster and software developer who lives in Windhoek, Namibia. His podcast, Conversations About Nothing, explores opinions, in-depth reviews as well as interviews with influential people around the globe. In his spare time, he also hosts a weekly pub quiz show, plays sports and spends time with those he loves. Tuli Amakali Amakali voiced the African white-backed vulture episode of Endangered: Short Tales for The Nearly Forgotten, a podcast anthology that celebrates species that are on the verge of extinction. The African white-backed vulture (Gyps africanus) is classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List due to habitat loss and poisoning by humans. Amakali spoke with Mongabay ahead of the release of the African white-backed vulture podcast episode on June 11, 2021. Mongabay: What is your background? Tuli Amakali: I was born and raised Windhoek, Namibia. I always enjoyed sharing information growing up. So little facts on the back of bubble gum wrappers, information from different television shows, etc. and that bug never left me. This lead to me starting my podcast in 2018, where I interviewed individuals that I found interesting and thought needed some light shined on them and off we were. Mongabay: Why did you get involved in the Endangered podcast? Tuli Amakali: I thought it would be a cool experience in terms of bringing awareness to endangered animals in an interesting, engaging and fun way. I saw the script and was instantly hooked. In addition to the above, I also thought it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

