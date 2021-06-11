UK space race investment ‘is heating up’

From BBC
Shareclose
A UK firm that was the world’s first dedicated space technology investor is preparing to list fund shares on the London Stock Exchange.
The public will be able to invest in a portfolio of new private space firms through Seraphim Capital’s fund.
The news comes amid a public consultation on establishing a UK national space strategy.
The space industry is one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors, worth £14.8bn a year.
The government said in March it wants to “make the UK a meaningful actor in space”.
“There is a massive global appetite from investors, but the majority of new space companies are still private, from SpaceX downwards, so the public market struggles to invest in the space sector,” Mark Boggett, chief executive of British venture capital firm Seraphim Capital told the BBC.
“This is the first time the public will be able to access a portfolio of private space companies,” he said.
Seraphim Capital, one of the world’s leading investors in space, is transferring all assets from its existing fund into the Seraphim Space Investment Trust.
It is raising £150m to invest both in its existing portfolio of firms and in new space start-ups.
Mr Boggett’s view is that space is no longer just about rockets or satellites. “It is about a new digital platform in the sky,” he said.