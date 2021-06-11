What’s the cost of illegal mining in Brazil’s Amazon? A new tool calculates it

Illegal gold mining caused an estimated $429 million (2.2 billion reais) in social and environmental damages on the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve in Brazil’s Roraima state last year, according to a new impacts calculator launched this week by the Federal Public Ministry in partnership with the Conservation Strategy Fund Brazil (CSF-Brazil), the nonprofit organization responsible for the creation of the tool. In a quick mockup, the calculator was able to estimate the cost of the damage caused by mining on 2,400 hectares (5,930 acres) of the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve in 2020: $20 million (100 million reais) to recover the damages caused by deforestation; $83 million (425 million reais) for the rivers, including the cost to remove sediment and stabilize the riverbeds; and $215 million (1.1 billion reais) to at least partially deal with the extensive impacts of mercury, which can cause neurological problems and heart disease in people, and contaminate people, fish, and other wildlife. The calculation, demonstrated in a test run by CSF-Brazil economist Leonardo Bakker, used data on deforestation and degradation provided by the nonprofit organization Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), taking into consideration the type and the size of the mining operation and its proximity to towns, among other factors. Public authorities may have to adjust parameters to reach an official figure, Bakker noted, but he estimates the extraction of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of gold can cause an impact ranging from 940,000 to 2 million reais ($183,000-$390,000). Illegal gold miners have occupied land that belong to Indigenous reserves. Image courtesy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

