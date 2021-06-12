G7 leaders face biggest climate change decisions in history – David Attenborough

From BBC
G7 leaders are facing the most important decisions in human history as they seek to tackle climate change, Sir David Attenborough has said.
The naturalist will address world leaders gathered in Cornwall on Sunday as they set out plans to cut carbon emissions and restore biodiversity.
Ahead of the meeting, Sir David warned that humans could be “on the verge of destabilising the entire planet”.
Climate change is one of the key themes at the three-day summit in Carbis Bay.
The group of seven – the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – are expected to pledge to almost halve their emissions by 2030, relative to 2010 levels.
The UK has already surpassed that commitment, previously promising to cut emissions by the equivalent of 58% on 2010 levels.
On the final day of the summit, countries will set out how they hope to meet the emissions target.
This is expected to be through phasing out petrol and diesel cars, ending all unabated coal use as soon as possible, and stopping almost all direct government support for the fossil fuel sector overseas.
BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin said there had been “a crucial lack of detail on two questions so far: the proposed green masterplan to help developing countries get clean technology and the amount of cash richer [countries] will hand to the poorer to tackle the climate