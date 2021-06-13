G7 summit: How significant are group’s climate pledges?

From BBC
The world’s rich nations which caused the climate crisis know what’s expected of them – but they consistently fail to deliver in full.
This summit made some progress, especially on heralding the demise of coal – the fuel that drove the industrial revolution and sent emissions soaring.
But for the umpteenth time the rich club has failed to deliver on its promise to channel $100bn a year to poor nations coping with a heating climate.
Yes, bilateral deals have offered top-up funding to developing nations – but although we haven’t seen the details yet, it’s clear that they won’t tot up to the magic 100 mark.
And campaigners are warning there will be no over-arching deal to protect the climate unless that sum is reached and guaranteed at the vital COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in December.
Teresa Anderson, from Action Aid said: “The G7’s reaffirmation of the previous $100 billion a year target doesn’t come close to addressing the urgency and scale of the crisis.
“Rich countries have so far failed to deliver on climate finance pledges. The majority of what has been provided so far has been in the form of loans, which are pushing vulnerable countries further into debt and poverty.
“The G7 must announce real finance through grants and stop turning a blind eye while the world’s poorest and most marginalised are hit hardest.”
The finance issue – a