Illegal miners block Indigenous leaders headed to protests in Brazil’s capital

Illegal miners attacked and tried to block Indigenous leaders in Brazil’s Amazon from traveling to the country’s capital to protest invasions of their lands and violence against their people, in a fresh flare-up that spurred calls on the federal government to step in and protect the Munduruku people. On June 9, the miners slashed the tires of a bus meant to transport Munduruku leaders from Jacareacanga, in the state of Pará, to planned protests in Brasília, according to Indigenous groups and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The attackers also threatened the driver, saying they would set the bus on fire. Indigenous groups said there were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the attack. “We continue to be attacked,” the Munduruku Ipereg Ayu Movement said in a statement on June 9. “We want to denounce what we are experiencing. We are going to Brasília to denounce all the threats we are experiencing [but] we’re not getting out. Our chiefs are imprisoned in the municipality.” The Munduruku leaders were eventually able to embark on the trip on June 14 with an escort of agents from the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police, according to Coiab, an umbrella group of Indigenous Organizations in the Brazilian Amazon. The escort was provided after the MPF filed a formal request to federal agencies to “employ agents, vehicles and equipment in sufficient quantity to guarantee the personal safety” of the group, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Coiab confirmed to Mongabay on June…This article was originally published on Mongabay

