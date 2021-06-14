Rocky Mountains are burning more now than ever, and it could get worse

High up in the Rocky Mountains, forests are burning more frequently than any time in the past 2,000 years. The overarching reason: climate change. Warmer and drier climate conditions mean the vegetation is also drier, making it easier for fires that ignite to spread, as the saying goes, like wildfire. Researchers from the University of Montana and the University of Wyoming used lake sediment and tree ring data to look back over 2,000 years of fire history in the subalpine, high elevation Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado. Their findings, which are the first to place modern fires of the region into such a far-reaching historical context, were published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Subalpine forests in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, similar to those that burned during the record-setting 2020 fire season. Image courtesy of Philip Higuera. When forest fires burn, they deposit charcoal on the surfaces of nearby lakes. That charcoal, along with pollen and debris from plants, lands on the surface, becomes waterlogged, and settles to the bottom. Because there’s little or no oxygen down there, these sediments are preserved for thousands of years. Using sediment cores, researchers can identify peaks in charcoal to determine when fires occurred around the lake. “We can describe [sediment cores] like taking a big straw and pushing it into the bottom of the lake. Put your thumb over the top to create a seal, and pull that up,” Philip Higuera, a professor of fire…This article was originally published on Mongabay

