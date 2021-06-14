UK government pledges a ‘nature-positive future’

From BBC
Shareclose
The government is to table an amendment to the Environment Bill that will require major national infrastructure projects to provide a net gain for nature.
And it says it will aim to implement the second leg of high-speed railway, HS2, in a “nature-positive” way.
Ministers were responding to a landmark independent review calling for nature to be at the heart of economic policy.
The report said prosperity “has come at a devastating cost to nature”.
The eponymous review by Prof Sir Partha Dasgupta of the University of Cambridge was commissioned by the Treasury in 2019 and published in February this year.
The message was stark: the world needs to fundamentally overhaul how it measures economic success to stem the decline in nature that threatens lives and livelihoods.
The 600-page report said prosperity had come at a “devastating” cost to the natural world and proposed recognising nature as an asset and reconsidering our measures of economic prosperity.
In its response to the review, the government said it was committed to delivering a “nature-positive future”.
It proposes amending the Environment Bill, a key piece of legislation that is currently passing through Parliament, to ensure new nationally significant infrastructure projects in England, such as future transport and energy projects, will provide net gains for nature.
In addition, HS2, which has caused controversy over the destruction of ancient woodland in its path, will aim