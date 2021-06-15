Banks increased deforestation-linked investments by $8B during Covid-19: report

The world’s 50 largest financial institutions increased their investments in deforestation-linked commodity companies by more than $8 billion since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report has found. The research, published last week by Forests & Finance, a coalition of non-governmental groups, also ranked more than 50 financial institutions based on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, their investments and the financial guarantees they provide to firms operating in forest-risk sectors. Researchers analyzed financial records of more than 200 companies to track deals in Southeast Asia, Latin America and West and Central Africa, publishing the updated results in a publicly available database. They found that compared to the previous year, the total value of investments in forest-risk commodity companies rose by more than 21%, or $8.1 billion. Major banks and investors such as Bank of America, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street all received low scores in the index. The top investors by region included in the Forests & Finance database. Source: Forests & Finance. The data on investments covered financial institutions directly involved in the beef, soy, palm oil, pulp and paper, rubber and tropical timber supply chains, including $128 billion of underwriting of deforestation-linked commodity projects between 2016 and 2020 and $28 billion of investment up to April 2021. Forests & Finance concluded that the policies of the 50 most significant financiers were “collectively very weak,” averaging just 24% in the rankings. Nine financial institutions scored above 50%, with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

